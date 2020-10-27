Meet the 2020 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners

NATIONAL REPORT — From the introduction of craveable menu items to expanded private-label products, new bean-to-cup and soft-heat urn coffee systems, and a game-changing smoothie drink maker, the nation’s best-in-class convenience retailers continue to raise the bar on quality, service and innovation in the critically important foodservice category in the convenience channel.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the multinational convenience retailer that operates under the Circle K banner in the United States, leads this year’s roster of five Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards honorees.

Now in its ninth year, the Foodservice Innovators Awards program has been recognizing best-in-class convenience foodservice retailers since 2012. Winners are chosen annually by the CSNews Foodservice Advisory Council, a panel of foodservice experts from the retailer, supplier, wholesaler, research and consulting fields.

Here are spotlights on this year's winners:

All of the winners will be honored at CSNews’ 2020 Convenience Foodservice Exchange event, which will take place virtually Nov. 17-18 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through expert presentations and interactive discussions, c-store foodservice operators and their supplier partners will explore the best ways to optimize sales and profits, and collaborate to develop a blueprint for foodservice success in a post-COVID-19 world.

Registration is free to all convenience retailers. Manufacturers and solution providers can participate as sponsors. During registration, retailers will be asked to sign up in advance to attend one of the four interactive topic breakouts on Creating a Blueprint for the Future of Convenience Foodservice.

Click here to register.