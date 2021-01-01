Press enter to search
Close search

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells

Two new flavor varieties will launch in spring 2021.
Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar

Wonderful Pistachios is adding two new flavor varieties to its No Shells line: BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar. BBQ has a hickory-smoked flavor with a dash of garlic, paprika and salt, allowing snackers to savor the taste of summer all year long, according to the maker. Sea Salt & Vinegar is a tart, tangy snack that balances sour and savory. Both varieties will be available in 22-ounce, 11-ounce, 5.5-ounce and 2.25-ounce bags starting in March 2021. The entire line contains six grams of plant protein per serving. 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

AriZona Green Tea & Arnold Palmer Fruit Snacks

AriZona Fruit Snacks
Sweet Street Retail-Ready Manifesto Packs

Sweet Street Retail-Ready Manifesto Packs