Wonderful Pistachios No Shells

Wonderful Pistachios is adding two new flavor varieties to its No Shells line: BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar. BBQ has a hickory-smoked flavor with a dash of garlic, paprika and salt, allowing snackers to savor the taste of summer all year long, according to the maker. Sea Salt & Vinegar is a tart, tangy snack that balances sour and savory. Both varieties will be available in 22-ounce, 11-ounce, 5.5-ounce and 2.25-ounce bags starting in March 2021. The entire line contains six grams of plant protein per serving.