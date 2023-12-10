10/12/2023
Wonka Magic Hat Gummies
The new offering celebrates "Wonka," the upcoming film from Warner Bros.
Ahead of the debut of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonka" in December, Ferrero Group's Wonka Candy brand is introducing Wonka Magic Hat Gummies. Each pack includes an assortment of top hat-shaped gummies in four flavors: Strawberry Watermelon, Raspberry Grape, Orange Strawberry and Magic Berries. The gummies are available in both 4-ounce and 6-ounce bags with suggested retail prices between $1.99 and $3.69. To coincide with the launch, Wonka Candy and Warner Bros. also will be running the "Dream it & Do it Sweepstakes," which will give fans the chance to win a VIP tour of Warner Bros. Studios and other prizes.