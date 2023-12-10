Ahead of the debut of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonka" in December, Ferrero Group's Wonka Candy brand is introducing Wonka Magic Hat Gummies. Each pack includes an assortment of top hat-shaped gummies in four flavors: Strawberry Watermelon, Raspberry Grape, Orange Strawberry and Magic Berries. The gummies are available in both 4-ounce and 6-ounce bags with suggested retail prices between $1.99 and $3.69. To coincide with the launch, Wonka Candy and Warner Bros. also will be running the "Dream it & Do it Sweepstakes," which will give fans the chance to win a VIP tour of Warner Bros. Studios and other prizes.