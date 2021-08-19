WorkJam unveiled the next evolution of its frontline digital workplace platform with the release of WorkJam Everywhere. Businesses now have the benefit of both flexibility and choice of where and in which systems they would like to deliver WorkJam's functionality to end users. Supported by an API and microservice-driven architecture, WorkJam Everywhere builds on the existing functionality of the WorkJam application. All WorkJam Everywhere modules can function independently, but remain fully interoperable with each other as the business need grows. Front-end functionality is powered with a common backend administration system, enabling human resources, IT and operations to clearly define operational roles, tracks and abilities. As part of the launch, WorkJam Everywhere is now available on Microsoft Teams and can be found in the Teams app store.