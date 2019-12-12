Year in Review: Top Legislative & Regulatory Happenings of 2019

NEWARK, N.J. — It's likely not going to come as a surprise to anyone in the convenience store industry that tobacco regulation was the talk of the town this year. From the federal level — will they, won't they remove flavored vapor products from the backbar? — to the state level where Tobacco 21 laws continue to sweep across the country, tobacco issues dominated legislative agendas in 2019.

These are the top 10 legislative and regulatory headlines of the year, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. Trump Administration Takes Aim at E-Cigarettes

The FDA will prioritize removing unauthorized non-tobacco flavored vapor products from the market.

2. EPA Gives Final Approval to Year-Round E15 Sales

The move garners positive reactions from the fuel and ethanol industry.

3. Trump Administration Reportedly Backing Off Flavored Vapor Ban

The effect restrictions would have on the vaping industry is a key factor.

4. Massachusetts Ban on All Flavored Tobacco Products Heads to Governor's Desk

The measure would ban the sale of flavored vaping products immediately and the sale of menthol cigarettes starting June 1. (Note: The governor signed this into law on Nov. 25.)

5. FDA Grants First-Ever Modified Risk Orders to Tobacco Products

Eight varieties of Swedish Match's General Snus can be marketed as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.

6. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Introduces Legislation Raising Minimum Tobacco Purchase Age to 21 Nationwide

Altria and Juul chief executives lend their support to a T21 federal measure.

7. Judge Sets May 2020 Deadline for E-Cigarette Applications

Companies have 10 months to submit PMTAs to the Food and Drug Administration.

8. FDA Proposes New Health Warnings for Cigarette Packs

Health warnings first appeared on cigarette packages in 1966 and were last updated in 1984.

9. FDA Sets Course for New CBD & Cannabis Task Force

Comments from May 31 public hearing will shape future policy on the emerging category.

10 FDA Approves Philip Morris' Heat-Not-Burn IQOS for U.S. Market

Philip Morris USA will commercialize IQOS in the U.S. with three HeatStick variants.