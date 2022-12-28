Year in Review: The Top Legislative & Regulatory Moves of 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — Considering that swipe fees continue to cause concern for retailers and tobacco frequently dominates local and state agendas, it should be no surprise that the two hot-button issues are among the top legislative headlines for the year.

But there is another area to keep an eye on: regulations targeting gas-powered cars. Considering convenience stores sell the lion's share of gas in the United States, the changing mobility landscape and the legislation driving it will have an impact on the channel for years to come.

These are the top 10 legislative & regulatory headlines of 2022, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. Retailers Continue to Push for Passage of Credit Card Competition Act

The Merchants Payments Coalition and trade associations urge lawmakers to provide relief for small businesses.

2. Federal Judge Blocks FDA's Graphic Cigarette Warnings

The requirement was set to go into effect in November 2023.

3. NACS Joins Push for Year-Round E15 Sales

The association is part of a coalition advocating for legislation that would provide equal treatment nationwide to all gasoline blends.

4. California Voters Approve Flavored Tobacco Ban

The statewide legislation was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

5. FDA Issues First Marketing Decision on Menthol Vapor Products

The agency rejected applications for several Logic products, including two currently on the market.

6. FDA Suspends Ban on JUUL Products

The agency administratively stayed its marketing denial order of the Juul Labs premarket tobacco applications.

7. Logic Obtains Temporary Stay of FDA Marketing Denial Order

Retailers and wholesalers can sell menthol-flavored Logic products while the court considers a pending motion.

8. FDA Plans to Develop Product Standard Establishing Maximum Nicotine Level

A reduced nicotine policy is likely a decade out, according to one analyst.

9. California Moves Closer to Banning Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035

The regulation applies to automakers, not dealers, and covers only new vehicle sales.

10. New Rules Bring Competition to Online Debit Card Transactions

Retailer groups welcome the move by the Federal Reserve.