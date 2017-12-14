Year in Review: Top M&A Deals of 2017

NEWARK, N.J. — Consolidation continued to be the name of the game as the convenience store industry closes the book on another year.

Two major deals grabbing headlines this year were 7-Eleven's agreement to buy more than 1,000 stores from Sunoco LP for a staggering $3.3 billion and Berkshire Hathaway's first step — a 38.6-percent equity stake — in acquiring Pilot Flying J.

These are the top 10 M&A headlines of 2017 in the convenience channel, as reported by CSNews Online:

1. 7-Eleven to Buy Sunoco Stores in $3.3B Mega-Store Deal

The stores, which are just part of the asset purchase agreement, are located in 18 states.

2. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to Acquire Pilot Flying J

Makes minority investment in first step to taking majority stake in 2023.

3. Tesoro & Western Refining to Make it Official June 1

The $4.1-billion deal creates a 3,000-plus station operation.

4. It's Official: Couche-Tard Takes Ownership of CST

Couche-Tard has increased its convenience store count in the United States and Canada by nearly 1,300 locations, including 666 stores in Texas.

5. Delek US Puts Alon USA Acquisition in the Books

Delek US acquires all the remaining outstanding shares of Alon common stock in an all-stock transaction that closed July 1.

6. GPM Begins Operation of 92 Roadrunner Markets

Southeast c-stores will retain their banner.

7. Couche-Tard Reaches Acquisition Agreement With Holiday Cos.

Midwest deal includes more than 500 c-stores, food commissary.

8. Ireland's Applegreen Makes First Major U.S. Acquisition

Deal includes assets of Pitt Stop operator the Brandi Group.

9. Getty Realty & Applegreen Enter 42-Property Pact for $70M

The properties consist of 34 convenience store and gas stations.

10. Andeavor Continues Buying With Flyers Energy Deal

The company also looks to grow in northern Mexico.