Year in Review: Top M&A Deals of 2020

NATIONAL REPORT — Much of retailers' focus in 2020 centered around the health and safety of their associates as well as their customers, but despite a brief pause in the spring, consolidation continued to forge a path through the convenience channel.

The most notable deal involved Marathon Petroleum Corp. agreeing to sell its Speedway LLC network to powerhouse 7-Eleven Inc. for $21 billion. Though others did not carry such price tags, merger and acquisition activity proved that the channel is still an attractive area to do business.

These are the top 10 M&A headlines of 2020, as reported by Convenience Store News Online:

1. Marathon Petroleum CEO: Speedway Sale Is a 'Win-Win' for Both Sides

The energy company will see integration benefits from its new long-term fuel pact with 7-Eleven Inc.

2. Murphy USA Inks Agreement to Acquire QuickChek for $645 Million

The all-cash deal will add 157 New Jersey and New York stores to Murphy USA's operational footprint.

3. Alimentation Couche-Tard Enters Asia With $360M Acquisition

The deal for Circle K HK, a subsidiary of Convenience Retail Asia Limited, comes with 377 c-stores.

4. CrossAmerica Completes Acquisition of 169 Retail Sites

The deal also includes wholesale fuel distribution to 110 sites and a leasehold interest in 62 sites.

5. Casey's General Stores Inks Deal to Acquire Buchanan Energy

The $580-million definitive agreement includes 94 Bucky's Convenience Stores.

6. GPM Completes 'Highly Strategic Acquisition' of Empire Petroleum Partners

The transaction brings GPM's total site count to approximately 3,000 locations in 33 states.

7. 7-Eleven Officially Takes Ownership of Independent Oklahoma Stores

The retailer adds more than 100 sites to its portfolio.

8. United Pacific Grows Its Southern California Core Through Acquisition

The deal with Platinum Energy includes 96 c-stores and gas stations, three car washes and one quick-service food location.

9. Tri Star Energy Completes Acquisition of Hollingsworth Oil

The company agreed to sell certain retail assets following the transaction to settle antitrust concerns.

10. Kwik Trip Takes Ownership of Stop-N-Go Chain

The acquisition includes 36 c-stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.