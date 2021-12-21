Year in Review: The Top M&A Deals of 2021

Casey's made strides in its strategic plan initiatives.
NATIONAL REPORT — Although the health and safety of their customers and associates during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remained top of mind for convenience store retailers in 2021, operators forged ahead in their plans for growth and expansion across the channel.
In the most notable deal, 7-Eleven Inc. closed on its $21-billion acquisition of Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s Speedway LLC network, while Murphy USA began to realize the synergies of its QuickChek Corp. integration. Though other moves did not carry such price tags, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity proved that the channel is still an attractive area to do business.
These are the top 10 M&A headlines of 2021, as reported by Convenience Store News Online: