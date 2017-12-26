Year in Review: Top Supplier News of 2017

NEWARK, N.J. — There are two sides to the convenience store equation, and the supply side had its hands full in 2017.

From the final chapter in the British American Tobacco and Reynolds American Inc. tie-up to Anheuser-Busch's plans to invest $2 billion in its capital expenditure program through 2020, c-store suppliers and wholesalers show no signs of playing it safe.

These are the top 10 supplier headlines of the year, as reported by CSNews Online:

1. BAT's Acquisition of Reynolds a Done Deal

Three RAI board members join BAT's board of directors.

2. Tyson Foods to Acquire AdvancePierre

Merger deal is worth approximately $4.2 billion.

3. Anheuser-Busch Embarking on $2B Capital Expenditure Program

Funds will upgrade, expand operations at U.S. breweries.

4. Nestlé Explores Sale of U.S. Confectionery Business

A strategic review is expected to be completed by year's end.

5. Chase Acquires Mobile Payment Consortium MCX

Deal will absorb resources into Chase Pay.

6. Core-Mark Closes on Farner-Bocken Acquisition

The $174-million deal expands the distributor's Midwest presence.

7. U.S. Smokeless Recalls Products Due to Metal Objects

Only those from Illinois factory are affected.

8. PDI Brings Global Organization Under One Refreshed Brand

Identity includes new website domain, tagline and logo.

9. McLane Debuts New Brands Under Its CVP Private Label Line

New "snack-fection," HBC and supply brands showcased at distributor's trade show.

10. FDA Sets January Meeting to Discuss iQOS Application

Philip Morris International and Altria representatives will attend the Jan. 24-25 meeting.