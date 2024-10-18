Yesway Adds Digital Currency Kiosks to 45 Locations

Yesway joins a growing number of convenience retailers which have installed bitcoin ATMs in locations for customers interested in converting cash to digital currency or withdrawing digital currency to pay for items at point of sale. Nouria Energy Corp., Jacksons Food Stores and GetGo Café+Market have all added the service within the last two years, while companies like Bitcoin Depot have vastly expanded its operational footprint.

"When seeking new expansion locations, we look for partners who share our operating values and provide safe, clean and quality locations for customers to use our kiosks," said Josh Allen, group vice president, global kiosks and international, at CoinFlip. "Yesway embodies this customer and community-first ethos, and we could not be prouder to launch our partnership with them in these five states."

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Yesway operates 435 c-stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest under the Yesway and Allsup's banners.