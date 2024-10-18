 Skip to main content

Yesway Adds Digital Currency Kiosks to 45 Locations

Bitcoin ATMs will now be available at stores in Texas, South Dakota, New Mexico, Wyoming and Iowa.
Amanda Koprowski
FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway partnered with CoinFlip, a Chicago-based digital currency platform company, to place digital currency kiosks or bitcoin ATMs in 45 Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores in Texas, South Dakota, New Mexico, Wyoming and Iowa.

CoinFlip operates the world's largest network of digital currency kiosks by transaction volume, with more than 5,000 kiosks across nine countries. According to the company, CoinFlip works to deliver a user experience which prioritizes safety, security and reliability for more than 400,000 kiosk customers worldwide. 

"We look forward to introducing CoinFlip to our customers seeking to purchase Bitcoin and seven other, different, cryptocurrencies," said Alan Adato, Yesway's senior manager of merchandising and procurement. "As one of the world's largest operators of cryptocurrency kiosks, CoinFlip will provide our Yesway and Allsup's customers the convenience of a seamless experience for buying or selling digital currencies."

Yesway joins a growing number of convenience retailers which have installed bitcoin ATMs in locations for customers interested in converting cash to digital currency or withdrawing digital currency to pay for items at point of sale. Nouria Energy Corp.Jacksons Food Stores and GetGo Café+Market have all added the service within the last two years, while companies like Bitcoin Depot have vastly expanded its operational footprint.

"When seeking new expansion locations, we look for partners who share our operating values and provide safe, clean and quality locations for customers to use our kiosks," said Josh Allen, group vice president, global kiosks and international, at CoinFlip. "Yesway embodies this customer and community-first ethos, and we could not be prouder to launch our partnership with them in these five states."

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Yesway operates 435 c-stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest under the Yesway and Allsup's banners.

