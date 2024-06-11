Yesway Extends Allsup's Burrito Lineup

Crafted to be crispy on the outside and melty on the inside, the new burrito is suitable as an on-the-go snack or a quick, satisfying meal. It is served in the traditional Allsup's Burrito sleeve, Yesway added.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Pepperoni Pizza Burrito to our Allsup's Burrito fans and loyal customers," said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway. "We invite everyone to visit and try it today."

The Allsup's Pepperoni Pizza Burrito is part of Yesway's year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Allsup's Burrito. The item is available at all locations where Allsup's Burritos are sold.

The anniversary celebration began last fall when Yesway began offering the deep-fried burrito, along with Allsup's Taco Sauce and Salsa, for online purchasing for the first time.

The legend of the Allsup's burrito reportedly started in New Mexico when baked burritos accidentally made their way into a doughnut fryer in 1974. When Allsup's founder Lonnie Allsup's saw that customers could not get enough of the deep-fried, golden, tortilla-wrapped burritos, a classic was born that lives on to this day, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Yesway operates 435 c-stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest.