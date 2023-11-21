Yesway & GetGo Roll Out Black Friday Deals

FORT WORTH, Texas, & PITTSBURGH — Convenience store retailers are getting ahead of the busy holiday shopping season by offering a variety of deals on food, fuel and more.

YESWAY

Yesway is giving fans of its Allsup's World Famous Burritos and Chimichangas an early holiday gift in the form of an unbeatable Black Friday deal, available exclusively through the company's online store at allsups.com/shop.

From now through Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), customers can use the coupon code BLACK-FRIDAY-10 on their next order of Allsup's World Famous Burritos, and the coupon code BLACK-FRIDAY-20 for Allsup's Chimichangas.

The legend of the Allsup's burrito reportedly started in New Mexico when baked burritos accidentally made their way into a doughnut fryer in 1974. Today, each and every Allsup's Beef and Bean Burrito is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices, and then wrapped with care. Additionally, the popular Allsup's "Chimi" Chimichanga is topped with Allsup's Taco Sauce, which is also available for purchase.

The deal comes two months after Yesway offered the World Famous Allsup's Burrito online for the very first time, as Convenience Store News previously reported.