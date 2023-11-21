Yesway & GetGo Roll Out Black Friday Deals

This limited-time offer is an ideal opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience the delicious taste of these legendary tasty treats, according to Yesway.
"We are excited to bring this incredible deal to our customers as part of our 50th Anniversary celebration of the Allsup's World Famous Burrito," said Yesway Chief Marketing Officer Derek Gaskins. "These iconic offerings have been a staple for many, and we want to express our gratitude to our loyal customers by offering an exclusive discount during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities."
Additional Yesway and Allsup's brand merchandise and apparel are available at shopyeswayallsups.com.
Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes 426 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.
GetGo Café + Market
GetGo Café + Market's parent company Giant Eagle Inc. launched a range of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are available across its family of brands.
Through Nov. 27, the company is offering savings and reward opportunities across all of its locations, which include Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets, GetGo Café + Market convenience stores, Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations and WetGo car washes.
On Nov. 24, all grades of fuel, including diesel, will be $1 off the posted per gallon price when paying with myPerks Pay Direct, AdvantagePay or the new myPerks Pay Rewards Visa credit card at GetGo locations. Additionally, myPerks Pay and AdvantagePay members will receive discounts of 5 cents to 30 cents per gallon every day.
Other deals include:
- Guests will earn between two and five times the perks on hundreds of retailer gift card purchases at GetGo, Giant Eagle and Market District.
- Through Nov. 23, guests who purchase GetGo's Thanksgiving sub sandwich, the Pilgrim, will receive a discount of 10 cents off the posted per-gallon fuel price on their Advantage Card for use on their next fill up, which must be redeemed by Nov. 25.
- On Nov. 23, guests can enjoy complimentary coffee at GetGo and a free doughnut at Giant Eagle and Market District locations. All sizes of self-serve coffee are free all day at GetGo, with a limit of one per Advantage Card.
- On Nov. 24 and 27, guests can enjoy any level of car wash at WetGo for $5, a discount of up to $13.
"We're proud to offer these discounts and promotions as our way of officially kicking off the holiday season," said Justin Weinstein, executive vice president and chief strategy and marketing officer at Giant Eagle. "These Black Friday offers represent significant savings opportunities in areas where we know guests want to see the most value. We're excited to present these savings and rewards across our enterprise of brands as our unique way of showing our appreciation this Thanksgiving holiday. Most of these deals are stackable, meaning guests can take advantage of them while also earning and redeeming perks with every purchase."
Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 470 Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo retail locations throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.