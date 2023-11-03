Terri Micklin Gets Going on Evolving GetGo's Strategic Vision

"I always want to emphasize that we are, at our core, a grocery company. We are a company that provides food for families to bring home to their kitchen table. So, when you're coming into GetGo, you're getting the same high-quality ingredients that you're buying at our supermarkets, just prepared for you in a way that makes it easier to enjoy on the go," Micklin said. "That connection is really fantastic because we have such a high-quality assortment of foods to pull from to stock our GetGo stores."
Additionally, GetGo is looking to bring more food throughout the chain. Currently, there are some stores that do not have a full kitchen and the company is working on some programs that are going to put more food in those stores.
The expansion of GetGo's private label program is another key area of focus. Most recently, the retailer launched a line of gummy candies and an assortment of packaged nuts. Bringing the synergistic concept full circle, GetGo is using the same manufacturers and suppliers that are packing the nuts that are available at Giant Eagle's supermarkets. But, for the GetGo brand, they’re packaged in a way that makes them easier to enjoy on the go, Micklin pointed out.
While the convenience retailer is focused on driving value and quality, it is also focused on keeping things easy for guests. For example, in the next year, GetGo will have completed a rollout of electronic shelf labels. These will allow the company to clearly communicate all of its pricing, which will give GetGo a more efficient way to engage with guests about promotions and value.
Expansion Plans
Micklin — whose appointment earlier this year was part of a larger roundup of executive leadership changes at Giant Eagle — is no stranger to the convenience channel. Her career spans a beginning at Exxon Co. USA through its merger with ExxonMobil Corp. before joining fellow Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc., where for more than 20 years she focused on the development side of the business, spearheading multiple construction initiatives, including new stores, remodels and other significant projects. In 2022, Micklin joined Giant Eagle as senior vice president of strategy and development before being elevated to her current position this past April.
Micklin's background will serve her well in her new capacity as president of GetGo as she leads the company's ongoing strategic growth plans for the c-store chain and the WetGo car wash concept.
"We're always in a growth mindset. We've mostly been growing through new store growth and organic growth," she said. "We're always open to acquisitions, but right now our focus has been on more organic growth within our communities. That being said, I think there are a lot of areas that we see opportunity to grow through new stores to reach a little further than we do today."
In determining the right site for a GetGo, the company considers a few key factors. First, it looks at the community and asks, what kind of need or desire does that community have that could be a unique fit for GetGo? Then, it considers the local population and traffic count to evaluate the opportunity.