Terri Micklin Gets Going on Evolving GetGo's Strategic Vision

PITTSBURGH — As Terri Micklin settles into her new role as president of GetGo, the convenience store industry veteran looks forward to bringing the chain's neighborhood strategy to the forefront and building upon its legacy of putting the customer first.

"We spend a lot of time thinking like the customer. That's sort of our mantra: think like the customer. And we know that right now, what our customers are asking for is more value," Micklin told Convenience Store News. "They really need to stretch their dollars in today's inflationary environment. And so, we've really leaned into thinking about value and quality and how we can give that to our customer base."

With Micklin at the helm, a new era of an evolving customer strategy fits GetGo's Modus Operandi. The GetGo brand started in 2000 as a fuel redemption center outside of Giant Eagle Inc.'s supermarkets. Micklin described it as a simple customer experience: They would shop Giant Eagle and earn rewards on their grocery purchases that could then be redeemed for fuel discounts at the forecourt.

The concept began to evolve as the company began selling more convenience products. Ultimately, the GetGo Café+Market format launched in 2015 as a food-first concept that features a full made-to-order kitchen. Today, there are more than 270 GetGo Café+Market locations.

Along the way, Giant Eagle/GetGo reached a number of unique milestones:

2001: The WetGo car wash brand was introduced.

2004: Fuel Perks, GetGo's first loyalty program, launched.

2019: Giant Eagle acquired Indianapolis-based Ricker Oil Co. 's 56-store Ricker's c-store chain.

2019: AdvantagePay, and extension of myPerks, was introduced.

2020: A new multitier loyalty program, myPerks, launched.

2023: A new and improved version of the AdvantagePay program debuted, myPerks Pay Direct. Members get the same everyday fuel discounts of up to 30 cents off the posted per-gallon price as AdvantagePay members, but with the added option of paying for purchases at Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

"We've had this really nice arc of growing from a traditional fuel redemption center in front of supermarkets to a full kitchen, innovative convenience store brand that I think has one of the most unique reward and loyalty programs synced to all of the brands within Giant Eagle Inc.," Micklin said.

"That's one of the things that I think makes GetGo unique is we are a family of brands. You have the Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets, Giant Eagle Pharmacy, GetGo convenience and fuel locations, and then WetGo car washes. For customers within our neighborhoods, you can shop and weave your way through this family of brands, where you're earning perks at every location that you can also redeem at every location," she continued. "You gain a ton of value by staying loyal to our brands. And that's something I think makes GetGo unique from the other convenience stores out there in the industry today."

High-Quality Offerings

Earning and stacking perks that are redeemable across the board is just one way Giant Eagle's family of brands bring value to customers. The other way, according to Micklin, is helping guests maximize value without sacrificing quality. This entails a two-pronged approach. It is first creating a memorable guest experience through customer service. Then, it is coupling the experience with the company's constant evaluation of its offers to ensure everything meets the company's high standards.