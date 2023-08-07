PHOTO GALLERY: 'Unique' Allsup's Express Grab & Go Caters to Racing Fans

FORT WORTH, Texas — The sound of rumbling engines. The roar of an excited crowd. The smell of fuel and rubber. And a sunny summer day to watch some of the best drivers in the world compete. But what's a NASCAR fan to do when their kids get hungry in the middle of a race?

Convenience store operator Yesway has answered that question with the opening of a new Allsup's Express Grab & Go concept store that emphasizes the "express."

The store sits inside Gate 4 of the concourse at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS), home to many of NASCAR's qualifying races, along with its playoff season. Located at the northernmost point of Fort Worth, Texas, TMS encompasses a mile and a half of track, fairgrounds and seating that can hold upwards of 200,000 spectators.

Though Allsup's had first launched an Express version back in August 2022, the TMS site differentiates itself in both size and style. Occupying 1,600 square feet of space, the shop primarily stocks plenty of easy-to-carry snacks and quick foodservice options to ensure fans miss as little of the race as possible. The store also includes mobile checkout conducted by employees using handheld card readers rather than traditional cash registers to lessen customers' time in line and get them back out into the stands quicker.

The store departs from the usual Allsup's design. Its footprint is considerably smaller than the brand's most recent openings in New Mexico and Texas, which ranged in size from 5,630 to 6,277 square feet, or even from the Allsup's Express launch location, which measures 3,000 square feet. This has meant a far more targeted selection of products at the Texas Motor Speedway shop.

"This is a unique store," said Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer at Fort Worth-based Yesway, Allsup's parent company. "It is focused on our signature World Famous Burritos and food program, with a saturation of our Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks, candy and more. We included a handful of other national brands, but the assortment is curated and much smaller than a traditional store."

The store's opening came together relatively quickly, sparked by a multiyear deal between Yesway and Texas Motor Speedway that named Allsup's the official convenience store of the speedway. From the retailer's perspective, the agreement not only offers new opportunities, but also makes a great deal of practical sense. "With our corporate headquarters located close to their track, the partnership seemed ideal," Gaskins said.