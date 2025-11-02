General Mills introduces a first-of-its-kind yogurt snack: YoBark. Made for the refrigerated section of the store, YoBark combines the creaminess of yogurt with the crunchy texture of Nature Valley Granola in one bite. The snack is reminiscent of homemade TikTok creations that use yogurt, fruit and other frozen treats, according to the company. YoBark is available in Strawberry and Honey Vanilla flavors, and boasts nutrients such as calcium, vitamin A and vitamin D.