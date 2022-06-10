Zebra ET4x Series Tablets

Zebra Technologies Corp. introduces its newest tablets, the ET4x series. The Android-based ET40 and ET45 tablets are ideal for a wide range of use cases, from delivery drivers and fulfillment personnel to retail associates performing assisted selling and line-busting tasks, according to the company. The series is designed to help retailers improve the in-store customer experience by providing flexibility and support for multiple point-of-sale (POS) applications by leveraging purpose-built, business-class accessories. The payment-ready tablets feature options such as tap-to-pay functionality for mobile POS, a new presentation stand for self-service and fixed POS, and a workstation setup for a desktop-like experience.