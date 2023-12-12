Digital solutions provider Zebra Technologies Corp. launches Zebra Pay, an integrated, enterprise-grade, SPoC-based mobile payment solution for the retail, hospitality, entertainment, field mobility and logistics industries. A first for the industry, according to the company, the platform can transform Zebra mobile computers and tablets into secure payment terminals. Featuring enterprise-grade security and EMV Level 3 certification, Zebra Pay enables businesses to accept payment from all major credit card brands and payment technologies, including NFC-contactless tap, chip or magnetic stripe. The platform is currently certified with Global Payments in EMEA and Worldpay from FIS in North America, with plans to add more acquirers in the future.