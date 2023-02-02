14HC High-Flow Diesel-Capture Nozzle

OPW Retail Fueling launched its 14HC Series High-Flow Diesel-Capture Nozzle, a new member of OPW's series of clean fueling nozzles. The 14HC nozzle is UL and ULc approved for use with diesel blends up to B20 and is designed to deliver a cleaner, greener fueling experience. Standard features include a flowlock that allows the nozzle to shut off should it fall out of the vehicle or is tipped up, a precise flow control actuator, a Duratuff lever guard, a two-piece Newguard hand insulator, and a one-finger, hold-open clip that makes it easy to set the desired flow rate. The nozzle is available for order now.