18th Street Fresh Zesty Italian Sub

The new sandwich offering comes stuffed with fresh, Italian deli meats.
18th Street Italian Sub banner
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

NuVue Foods introduces the 18th Street Fresh Zesty Italian Sub. The offering is a sandwich stuffed with an array of traditional Italian deli meats, including cotto salami, pepperoni and smoked ham. Combined with mild banana peppers and provolone cheese on a sub roll, the item is packaged and ready to go for customers on the move. The sandwiches are shipped in a case of a dozen and are available now throughout the country.

Other Popular Products

18th Street Fresh Zesty Italian Sub

18th Street Italian Sub banner

How PriceEasy revolutionized Pricing, Site Selection

PriceEasy Teaser Image

Facilio Refrigerant & Leak Detection System

Facilio Refrigerant and Leak Detection System

For More Details

Visit Product Website
1-800-498-3354

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds