NuVue Foods introduces the 18th Street Fresh Zesty Italian Sub. The offering is a sandwich stuffed with an array of traditional Italian deli meats, including cotto salami, pepperoni and smoked ham. Combined with mild banana peppers and provolone cheese on a sub roll, the item is packaged and ready to go for customers on the move. The sandwiches are shipped in a case of a dozen and are available now throughout the country.