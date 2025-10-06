Shaquille O'Neal, a basketball icon, entertainer and entrepreneur, is teaming up with BeatBox Beverages to bring BeatBox Blueberry Lemonade nationwide. The exclusive product is a bold, boozy twist on the classic blueberry lemonade bursting with berry goodness, according to the company. With an 11.1% ABV, the drink is low in sugar, gluten-free and features resealable, sustainable packaging. BeatBox Blueberry Lemonade is available in a single 500-milliliter size, as well as in a lemonade variety pack with two other new flavors in the lemonade line: Watermelon Lemonade and Lemon Squeeze.