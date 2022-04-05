2022 Category Captain for Packaged Sweet Snacks: Hostess Brands

The Hostess Brands category management team captained the annual assortment review process for many large retailers in 2021, focusing on category-centric metrics designed to lift the performance of all brands in sweet baked goods.

The company further supported retailers in the review process by leveraging its planogram-building and maintenance capabilities and software, building more than 190 planograms at 100-plus retailers. The category team provided continued assortment analysis throughout the year to measure and maintain category growth.

Its winning entry cited: