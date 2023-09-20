360 WASTE/WINDSHIELD STATION

Re-introducing the 360 Waste/Windshield Service Station, designed and engineered to check all the boxes for operators to make their sites more attractive and impress their customers.

This functional valet has a modern round shape for visual appeal, better accessibility from all angles and a single footprint to fit in most pump areas.The one- piece design features double side hinged doors to service the unit by easily sliding the rigid internal liner in and out.

The 360 station has a 40- gallon trash capacity with a funnel top lid to keep waste contents from spilling over, C-fold towel dispenser and a four (4) gallon washer bucket that requires refills less often. Overall dimensions are 30”w x 40”d x 38”h

All components are detachable and are shipped inside the housing waste for freight cost savings. Waste bin can be used separately for front door and other areas around the forecourt and at storefront