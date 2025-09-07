Takis, the maker of rolled tortilla chips, seeks to raise the bar on snacking with two groundbreaking flavors: Nacho Xplosion and Chile Limon. According to the brand, Nacho Xplosion takes intensity to a new level and sets the bar high for spicy cheesy snack enthusiasts, while Chile Limon delivers mild heat and massive flavor as Takis' first-ever global flavor launch. Both varieties are available nationwide in a 3.2-ounce individual pack and a 9.9-ounce sharing size.