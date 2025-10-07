VideoMining launches Behavior Hub, a program designed to transform brick-and-mortar stores into dynamic hubs for insights and innovation. The program deploys discreet, ceiling-mounted artificial intelligence sensors in a carefully selected sample of stores, capturing anonymized behavioral data every 10th of a second across the entire store footprint. Behavior Hub is available to select chain retailers in the convenience and grocery channels with no upfront investment required. The proprietary plug-and-play system operates with a minimal in-store footprint, requiring only a single power source. All data is securely processed offsite.