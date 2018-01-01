3T Solutions Financial Center Kiosk

3T Solutions Financial Center KioskOffers check to cash, check to card, and electronic bill payment services.
3T Solutions introduces its Financial Center Kiosk, which it launched at Hop In convenience stores in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this year. The innovative Financial Center Kiosk provides c-store owners with a new revenue stream and a lucrative in-store sales generator, according to the company. The touchscreen kiosk offers check to cash, check to card, and electronic bill payment services within a compact 18-inch by 23-inch footprint. The kiosk is AML/KYC/SAR protocol compliant.