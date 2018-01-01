Press enter to search
Close search

3T Solutions Financial Center Kiosk

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

3T Solutions Financial Center Kiosk

Offers check to cash, check to card, and electronic bill payment services.

3T Solutions introduces its Financial Center Kiosk, which it launched at Hop In convenience stores in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this year. The innovative Financial Center Kiosk provides c-store owners with a new revenue stream and a lucrative in-store sales generator, according to the company. The touchscreen kiosk offers check to cash, check to card, and electronic bill payment services within a compact 18-inch by 23-inch footprint. The kiosk is AML/KYC/SAR protocol compliant.

Other Popular Products

Cheez-It & Pringles Major League Soccer Promotion

BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme Sunflower Seeds

Blossom Water Version 2.0