New from Vollrath Co., its 6-Series Velocity Adjustable Breath Guards use a simple push-button mechanism to raise and lower the moveable tempered glass panel with a single operator. The breath guards come with eight preset settings so that the panel can be moved to full-serve, self-serve or cleaning positions. Constructed with heavy-duty, 11-gauge stainless steel tubing, the panel's angled positions are pre-set to NSF regulations, eliminating the need to measure or dismantle for adjustments or cleaning. The breath guards come standard with 3/8-inch tempered glass, but 1/2-inch tempered glass is also available.