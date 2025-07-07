Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle blends the timeless tang of dill pickles with the hit of heat that Flamin' Hot fans know and love. The product brings heat-seekers a pickled punchy spice unlike anything they've experienced before, according to the brand. Influenced by Generation Z who have long been showcasing their own pickle-fied Cheetos Flamin' Hot creations online, Hot Dill Pickle was the No. 1 flavor requested by Cheetos fans. From dusting Flamin' Hot cheetle over pickle spheres to coating the viral "chickle" (cheese-covered pickle) in crushed Cheetos Flamin' Hot snacks, it was these fan-created recipes that inspired the new flavor. Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle is available at retailers nationwide.