Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle
Hot Dill Pickle was the No. 1 flavor requested by Cheetos fans.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle blends the timeless tang of dill pickles with the hit of heat that Flamin' Hot fans know and love. The product brings heat-seekers a pickled punchy spice unlike anything they've experienced before, according to the brand. Influenced by Generation Z who have long been showcasing their own pickle-fied Cheetos Flamin' Hot creations online, Hot Dill Pickle was the No. 1 flavor requested by Cheetos fans. From dusting Flamin' Hot cheetle over pickle spheres to coating the viral "chickle" (cheese-covered pickle) in crushed Cheetos Flamin' Hot snacks, it was these fan-created recipes that inspired the new flavor. Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle is available at retailers nationwide.