7-Eleven Advances Sustainability Goals

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. plans to bring its Too Good To Go food sustainability program to the United States later this year, according to the convenience store chain's "2023 Impact Report," a snapshot summarizing the company's work to build up communities, protect the environment and promote responsible consumption.

"We strive to be good neighbors — accessible, supportive, reliable, convenient and welcoming to all," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Building positive connections within communities is essential because we live and work in these communities, too."

