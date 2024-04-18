7-Eleven Advances Sustainability Goals
According to the report, the c-store operator has adapted a "Good Made Easy" approach in order to make it easier for customers, franchise owners, vendors, suppliers and employees to contribute to a more sustainable and socially responsible future.
Highlights from the paper include:
In 2023, 7-Eleven, Inc. raised more than $18 million to support Children's Miracle Network member hospitals, part of a longstanding partnership between the organizations. The company raised funds through efforts like the annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner, as well as the brand's first ever Cleat Crew fundraiser, which featured weekly auctions of custom cleats designed by nine of the country's top college football players.
7-Eleven Canada worked to lower greenhouse gas emissions and feed the hungry with the Too Good To Go program, which helped save more than 130,000 meals and avoided approximately 398 tons of CO2e emissions from food waste. The success of the Canadian program led to the decision to launch a pilot version in the U.S.
As part of its focus on sourcing responsibly through its supply chain, the company brought back Brands with Heart for the fifth year. The program is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter a new retail channel and the chance to see their products on the shelves across 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores in the U.S. In 2023, 7-Eleven selected 49 brands which exhibited purpose-driven elements within their products and business.
7-Eleven's "2023 Impact Report" can be found here.
