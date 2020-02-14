7-Eleven Brews Up New Addition to Its Seven Reserve Premium Coffee Platform

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is brewing up a new addition to its Seven Reserve premium coffee portfolio with Kenya Single Estate Grown Coffee.

Made with Rainforest Alliance-certified beans, the single origin hot beverage is available in participating stores while supplies last.

Kenya Single Estate Grown Coffee hails from the award-winning Sasini Estates. It is a bold and complex coffee that is cultivated on six independent family farms that have operated for generations in the foothills of Mount Kenya north of Nairobi.

Hand-picked, wet-pulped and naturally fermented before being sun-dried on raised screen beds, the Kenyan Arabica beans are finished with a medium roast to enhance the flavor that bears distinct citrus notes and a subtle floral aroma.

"For each of our Seven Reserve coffees, we search the world for interesting and unique varietals that we think coffee-lovers will seek out and appreciate," said Michelle Cram, 7‑Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages. "Kenyan coffee is a particular favorite of mine, and this one is brewed from beans with an heirloom heritage that give it an especially rich taste. For a full flavor experience, pair a cup with our freshly made delicious apple fritter, with real apples and cinnamon."

7‑Eleven continues to grow its portfolio of sustainable coffees, which now account for as much as half of its green coffee purchases, according to the convenience retailer.

Since 2016, 7‑Eleven has introduced Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, Sumatra, Colombia, as well as an African blend from Ethiopia and Rwanda, all responsibly grown. Single-origin 100 percent Colombian Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee is now a permanent offering and top-seller on the hot beverage bar.

Seven Reserve was introduced in 2018.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.