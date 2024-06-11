7-Eleven Brings New Collaboration to Slurpee Offering

"Our iconic Slurpee drinks are a staple of summer, and we're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans during this time of year," said Jasmeet Chawla, senior vice president, merchandising at 7-Eleven's center of store and services. "By joining forces with another summer icon, Drumstick, we're taking refreshment to the next level by combining the coolness of Slurpee drinks with the indulgence of Drumstick cones for a snack unlike anything our fans have had before!"

The Drumstick Slurpee Cone will be available nationwide for a limited time exclusively at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores while supplies last.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with 7-Eleven to introduce this one-of-a-kind and mouth-wateringly delicious snack to our fans," said Kerry Hopkins, marketing director for Drumstick. "Because, let's face it, summer is all about embracing the unexpected, and what better way to do so than with a limited-edition collaboration that promises to delight and surprise with every bite?"

A subsidiary of Froneri, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream has nearly a century of experience manufacturing, marketing and distributing a full spectrum of ice cream and frozen snacks through a robust portfolio of brands, including Drumstick, Häagen-Dazs, Dreyer's/Edy's Grand and Slow Churned, Dibs, Outshine, Toll House, Push-Up, Frosty Paws and Skinny Cow.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.