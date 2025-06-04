 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Joins the Action for Next Chapter of Film Franchise

Exclusive cobranded products, immersive in-store takeovers and limited-time offers are available now.
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven x Jurassic World Rebirth

IRVING, Texas 7-Eleven Inc. is gearing up for a new era of fueling the guest experience.

The convenience store chain is partnering with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to celebrate the upcoming release of "Jurassic World Rebirth," which arrives in theaters July 2.

The collaboration brings dinosaurs to life across participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores nationwide with exclusive cobranded products, immersive in-store takeovers and limited-time offers.

Included in the campaign are: 

  • Drinkware collectibles Participating stores will offer limited-edition Big Gulp drink cups and badge-style dangler straws featuring predators from land, sea and air like the Titanosaurus, Mosasaurus and Quetzalcoatlus.
  • Slurpee drink flavors New flavors like Mission: Deep Blue and Mission: Colossal Cherry, the classic Blue Raspberry and Cherry Slurpee drink flavors, are renamed to bring customers from the c-store aisle to the world of "Jurassic World Rebirth."
  • 7-Select snacks and more Guests can chomp into exclusive snacks like 7-Select Replenish Blue Raspberry Zero Sugar and 7-Select Gummi Dinosaurs.
  • Hot food combinations Through July 16, guests can buy a five-piece bone-in wings for $5, or any two pizza slices and a Big Gulp drink for $4. For a limited time, the packaging for these products will be decked out in the dinosaurs that fans can see on the big screen.

A Transformative Experience

7-Eleven will bring in-store takeover experiences to three 7-Eleven and Speedway stores from June 27 to July 6. The limited-time activation will feature immersive decor, photo opportunities and items like collectible toys, plush dinosaurs, Funko POP! Figures and "Jurassic World Rebirth" sunglasses to: 

  • 7-Eleven 1611 West Olive Ave., Burbank, Calif.
  • 7-Eleven 673 8th Ave., New York
  • Speedway 3991 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek, Ohio

"This summer, we're bringing a new kind of adventure to customers in stores one where the Slurpee drinks flow, the snacks roar and the dinosaurs rule the snack aisles. Our 'Jurassic World Rebirth' collaboration is a full-blown, snack-fueled adventure for fans of all ages to enjoy," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. 

7-Eleven is also giving guests the chance to celebrate in style. The retailer's online merch store, 7Collection, is roaring to life with exclusive gear as part of the 7-Eleven x Jurassic World Rebirth collection, including bold graphic tees and button-downs to a trucker hat.

Additionally, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who purchase any 20-ounce Dr Pepper at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores can score a chance to win daily movie tickets, now through July 16.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

