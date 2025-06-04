7-Eleven Joins the Action for Next Chapter of Film Franchise

7-Eleven will bring in-store takeover experiences to three 7-Eleven and Speedway stores from June 27 to July 6. The limited-time activation will feature immersive decor, photo opportunities and items like collectible toys, plush dinosaurs, Funko POP! Figures and "Jurassic World Rebirth" sunglasses to:

"This summer, we're bringing a new kind of adventure to customers in stores — one where the Slurpee drinks flow, the snacks roar and the dinosaurs rule the snack aisles. Our 'Jurassic World Rebirth' collaboration is a full-blown, snack-fueled adventure for fans of all ages to enjoy," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven is also giving guests the chance to celebrate in style. The retailer's online merch store, 7Collection, is roaring to life with exclusive gear as part of the 7-Eleven x Jurassic World Rebirth collection, including bold graphic tees and button-downs to a trucker hat.

Additionally, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who purchase any 20-ounce Dr Pepper at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores can score a chance to win daily movie tickets, now through July 16.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.