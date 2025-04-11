7-Eleven Offers Chance at Tax Relief

Shoppers can also earn bonus gameplays when they grab fan-favorites like Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs, or fill up at the pump. The daily new shot at $5,000 should make Tax Day a little less taxing, according to the company.

For those in search of even more instant gratification, 7-Eleven is offering an exclusive Tax Day deal via the 7NOW delivery app. When customers order $20 or more using the code "WRITEOFF" on April 15, they will receive $10.40 off the order.

7-Eleven isn't the only convenience store offering relief on Tax Day this year. Casey's General Stores Inc. is letting customers save some extra dough through its "Pizza Refund" deal. Members of the Casey's Rewards program who purchase any large pizza on April 15 will receive a pizza refund in the form a free large, one-topping pizza credited to their Rewards account. Casey's Pizza Refund can then be redeemed at any time in the 21 days after Tax Day, until May 6.

7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.