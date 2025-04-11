 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Offers Chance at Tax Relief

Shoppers have the chance to win $5,000 and enjoy a Tax Day order discount.
Angela Hanson
Make My Day With $5K at 7-Eleven

IRVING, Texas — With Tax Day approaching on April 15 and the average fund declining compared to last year, 7-Eleven Inc. is flipping the script and offering customers a little extra something as part of its "Make My Day With $5K" promotion — no paperwork or CPA required.

The convenience store operator will offer the chance to instantly win $5,000 every single day of 2025 through the 7-Eleven and Speedway mobile apps. Customers only need to shop for items, scan the 7Rewards app and play the in-app game for a shot at the big bucks.

Shoppers can also earn bonus gameplays when they grab fan-favorites like Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs, or fill up at the pump. The daily new shot at $5,000 should make Tax Day a little less taxing, according to the company.

For those in search of even more instant gratification, 7-Eleven is offering an exclusive Tax Day deal via the 7NOW delivery app. When customers order $20 or more using the code "WRITEOFF" on April 15, they will receive $10.40 off the order.

7-Eleven isn't the only convenience store offering relief on Tax Day this year. Casey's General Stores Inc. is letting customers save some extra dough through its "Pizza Refund" deal. Members of the Casey's Rewards program who purchase any large pizza on April 15 will receive a pizza refund in the form a free large, one-topping pizza credited to their Rewards account. Casey's Pizza Refund can then be redeemed at any time in the 21 days after Tax Day, until May 6.

7-Eleven is also a two-category winner in Convenience Store News' inaugural Category Excellence Awards program, along with its supplier partners.

