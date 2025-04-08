Casey's Offers 'Pizza Refund' Deal

"Paying taxes isn't fun, but cashing in on a Casey's pizza deal? That's deliciously delightful!" said Brad Haga, senior vice president, prepared food and dispensed beverage at Casey's. "We're committed to delivering the unexpected goodness our guests crave with our special 'Tax Day Pizza Refund.' It's just one way we make sure our guests never have to wait to treat themselves to Casey's delicious, handmade pizza — expertly crafted with our made-from-scratch dough, 100% real mozzarella cheese, hand-cut veggies and quality meats."

To qualify for the Pizza Refund, customers just need to join Casey's Rewards, save the Pizza Refund offer in their account and then order any large pizza on April 15 in-store, online or through the Casey's mobile app.

The deal comes soon after Casey's celebrated the 40th anniversary of its pizza program with 40-cent Mega Slices and 40% off any whole pizza. Following the retailer's introduction of pizza in 1984, Casey's introduced breakfast pizza in September 2001 and debuted thin crust pizza in In June 2023.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.