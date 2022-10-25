7-Eleven Scares Up Pizza Promo for Halloween

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is offering a spookily good Halloween deal to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members.

On Oct. 31, loyalty program members can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on any large pizza.

Customers can also get an early start on their Halloween celebrations by stopping by the nearest 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes convenience store for a $5 large pizza all Halloween weekend long. They can choose from fan-favorite varieties such as Pepperoni, Cheese, 7-Meat and the new 7-eleven Breakfast Pizza.

"Halloween is the second highest day for 7-Eleven's pizza sales all year, which we attribute to its ability to feed families, neighborhoods and communities quickly at a great value," said Vareesha Shariff, senior director of hot food at 7-Eleven. "And what does 7-Eleven have that other pizza places don't? Candy. With a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy, 7-Eleven's oven-baked and ready-to-eat pizzas are the most perfect complement to every sweet treat. You could say it's love at first bite."

7-Eleven fans can also get Halloween-themed apparel recently made available on 7Collection, the convenience store operator's online merchandise shop. The collection was specially curated for Halloween fans and features a variety of tees and hoodies. It will only be available through the end of October.

Another recent seasonal offering from 7-Eleven is the Green Apple Slurpee. Available for a limited-time only at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores., the flavor combines tart and sweet and tastes like a freshly picked apple on a crisp autumn day, according to the retailer. 7-Eleven also brought back two seasonal coffee drinks: its Pumpkin Spice Latte and its Pumpkin Spice Coffee.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.