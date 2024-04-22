7-Eleven Slurpee Campaign Scores With Spotify

The campaign's overall goal was to give 7-Eleven'c iconic Slurpee beverage a fresh look, eccentric colors and eclectic vibes inspired by insights from the brand's very own proprietary customer research panel, "The Brainfreeze Collective." The idea behind the brand refresh was that Slurpee drinks have a flavor to match whatever a customer's "flow" is.

"Anything Flows" was awarded Future Sounds: Most Innovative Audio Campaign for the specially made 7-Eleven brand song, "Anything Flows," featuring Maiya The Don, 2Rare & Kari Faux, and developed in partnership with Dentsu, led by Dentsu Creative and dentsu X, and produced by Nova Wav. The song arrived with a Y2K-inspired music video directed by Warren Fu.

The original song generated millions of streams through paid media but also organically surfaced in Spotify's flagship RapCaviar playlist.

7-Eleven also received the award for Mic Drop: Best Overall Campaign. "'Anything Flows' not only led by example when it came to innovative audio, it also utilized a range of formats to outstanding effect. This included leveraging Spotify's Sponsored Playlist offering as well as Sponsored Sessions to provide immersive and engaging experiences that resonated with digitally-native members of Generation Z," according to Spotify.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.