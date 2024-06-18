7-Eleven Teams Up With Mtn Dew for Exclusive Offerings

Mtn Dew Freedom Fusion Slurpees combine a lemonade peach flavored Slurpee with a frosty white color and will arrive in stores on June 26.

"7-Eleven and Mtn Dew both share a passion for innovation and this summer we're giving fans not one, but two bold new flavors to add to their roster of favorite drinks," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president of merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "These are a perfect summer addition to our beverage vault and Slurpee machine and we can't wait for fans to give them a try."

The limited-time flavors will be exclusively sold at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores now through the end of the year and can be purchased either on-site or through the 7NOW Delivery app.

The partnership with Mtn Dew marks the second collaboration this summer inspired by 7-Eleven's Slurppee drinks. Earlier this month, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc. announced a new collaboration to market the Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone. The novelty ice cream treats take flavors cues from the Slurpee of the same name and are currently being sold exclusively through 7-Eleven and its subsidiary stores.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.