7-Eleven Teases Mystery Doughnut in Time for April Fool's Day

"Every April, we like to add a little mischief to our bakery offerings with the Mystery Donut as an unexpected twist that's all about surprising our customers in the spirit of April Fool's Day," said Brandon Brown, senior vice president, fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "It may seem like a prank, but it's no joke! This mystery donut is hitting stores, offering a fun and unexpected treat to shake up your day!"

Ahead of the doughnut's arrival, customers can enjoy $1 deals on select snacks, drinks and treats during "Dollar Days" until March 31.

Additionally, 7-Eleven is giving customers the chance to win $5,000 daily through the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps through the end of the year. Loyalty members only need to shop, scan their rewards app and play the in-app game for a shot at $5,000, with fan-favorite items like like Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs and fuel-ups granting extra gameplays.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

