New from EPTA America LLC, its 7Days brand of bakery products introduces its latest innovation: mini croissants in convenient grab-and-go pouches. The mini croissants are a smaller version of the widely available and fast-growing 7Days Soft Croissants. There are five mini croissants in each pouch. Three flavor varieties are available: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cherry & Vanilla.

