Accomplished Leaders Honored at 2024 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Gala

DES MOINES, Iowa — Esteemed members of the convenience store industry gathered recently at the Hilton Downtown Des Moines to celebrate three industry veterans for their contributions at the 2024 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame gala.

Honored at this year's event were retailer Hall of Fame inductee Darren Rebelez, chairman, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores Inc.; supplier Hall of Fame inductee Kimberli Carroll, president and CEO of Ruiz Food Products Inc.; and Retailer Executive of the Year Chuck Maggelet, the recently retired CEO and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik — Adventure's First Stop.

Now in its 38th year, the CSNews Hall of Fame has recognized convenience store industry pioneers and innovators from retailer and supplier companies of all sizes. Hall of Famers are selected by a blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel executives that includes past retailer and supplier Hall of Fame inductees.

Kicking in the Door

In the first commencement of the evening, last year's Hall of Fame supplier inductee Kevin Martello, vice president, food service solutions and industry relations for convenience retail at Keurig Dr Pepper, helped welcome Carroll into the supplier wing of the CSNews Hall of Fame.

Martello shared that, leading up to the event, he had asked retailers, suppliers and Ruiz Foods team members what attributes they would use to describe Carroll. They said:

Integrity and compassionate;

Leads by example;

A visionary leader passionate about everything she does;

A resilient leader; and

A lifelong leader who is admired by many.

"Kim is certainly a leader who represents what tonight is all about. At the end of the day, I want you all to remember two numbers: 22 and one. Kim is the 22nd inductee to the Supplier Hall of Fame and is the first-ever female supplier executive to be inducted into the CSNews Hall of Fame," Martello said. "Simply, thank you for kicking in the door."