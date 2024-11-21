Accomplished Leaders Honored at 2024 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Gala

Chuck Maggelet retired on May 1 after serving more than seven years as Maverik's CEO.
Prior to his retirement on May 1 of this year, Maggelet was at the helm of Maverik for seven-plus years. During that time, he spearheaded the creation of a new company purpose — having fun together building the coolest convenience experience on the planet — and upheld Maverik’s mission to be a great place to work, a great operator for its customers and a great growth company.
Under his guidance, the Salt Lake City-based convenience store chain acquired Des Moines-based Kum & Go last year. When the deal closed in August, Maverik more than doubled its footprint throughout the western U. S. and Rocky Mountain region. Today, the company has more than 800 stores and 15,000 team members across 20 states.
Outside of that transaction, his tenure also saw Maverik grow sales by roughly 100%, about double its fuel volume and reduce turnover rates by about a third.
"Earlier today, me, Darren and Kim sat on a panel [as part of the 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit] where we answered some questions and gave feedback on what it's like to be a CEO. What I found absolutely interesting is that none of us aspired to become CEO early in our careers," Maggelet shared during his acceptance speech. "I think that's a really, really cool thing because instead I saw this [common] aspiration to serve and an aspiration to be really, really good at what we do and to be outstanding for whatever it is that helps to make us and convenience retailing great."
Maggelet thanked his wife Crystal, who became Maverik's new CEO and Chief Adventure Guide this July, as well as "the best executive leadership team in the world." He also acknowledged Maverik's vendor partners, suppliers and competitors for helping make the chain "better" in the eyes of the company's customers and helping Maverik create the coolest convenience experience on the planet.
"I accept this award for the 15,000 team members who every day come to work, they provide for their families, they serve our customers more than a million transactions a day," Maggelet expressed with great emotion. "I'm super fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with all of you. Thank you."
