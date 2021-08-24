ActiveClean antimicrobial lighting solutions kill viruses, bacteria and other microbes on surfaces, while providing crisp, white, comfortable illumination and meeting international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people. ActiveClean combines Amerlux's commercial-grade LED lighting engineering with the UV-free, antimicrobial lighting technologies of Vyv, a health technology company. Utilizing a spectrum composed of visible light, ActiveClean works around the clock to fight off microorganisms by inhibiting their growth and ultimately destroying the microbes. The proprietary technology is ideal for high-traffic public areas where people congregate. Currently available in Amerlux's Linea and Grüv LED family of luminaires, ActiveClean offers two modes for providing robust, antimicrobial cleaning around the clock: Single Mode, which utilizes White Antimicrobial+Light; and Dual Mode, which pairs White Antimicrobial+Light with violet Enhanced Antimicrobial Light.