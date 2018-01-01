Activia Probiotic Yogurt Drinks

New from Dannon, Activia Dailies is a new line of small, quick and easy, probiotic lowfat yogurt drinks specifically formulated to provide consumers with a digestive health benefit. Packed with Activia’s billions of live and active probiotics, but in a much smaller serving size (3.1 ounces), Activia Dailies are designed to make it even more convenient for consumers to add good bacteria to their daily routine. Activia Dailies may help reduce the frequency of minor digestive discomfort, including bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort and rumbling, when consumed twice a day for two weeks as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, according to the maker. Varieties in the line include strawberry, blueberry, cherry, vanilla, and acai berry.