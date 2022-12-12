ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost

ADS-TEC Energy unveiled ChargePost, a compact, battery-based charging system enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging on existing power connections. The ultra-fast charging system features an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than 21.5 square feet of ground space, according to the company. Each ChargePost is equipped with two charging points for ultra-fast EV charging, giving drivers more than 60 miles of range in just a few minutes (up to 300 kW DC power with one charging point and 150 kW with two charging points in use at the same time) and up to two optional 75-inch digital displays on its exterior surfaces. ChargePost has a configurable 143 or 201 kWh battery capacity.