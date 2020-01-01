TokenWorks adds to its line of ID scanners with the AgeVisor Contactless ID Scanner, billed as the easiest and safest way to scan IDs following the COVID-19 pandemic. The new product combines AgeVisor age verification and CRM software with a new case setup and orientation designed to keep merchants from making physical contact with a customer's ID. The AgeVisor Contactless scanner is also able to scan and read mobile driver's licenses. TokenWorks has created several hardware setups for customers to deploy based on how they prefer to operate. Each setup can be reverted to a traditional merchant-handled age verification when social distancing and contact rules become less urgent in the future.