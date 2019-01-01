Coca-Cola North America will add more sparkle to its water lineup with the March 2020 debut of AHA sparkling water. AHA will mark the first new major brand launch for Coca-Cola North America in a decade, and will replace Dasani Sparkling at retail. Dasani Sparkling, which has been on the market since 2014, will continue to be available on the Dasani PureFill and Coca-Cola Freestyle platforms. AHA pairs appealing fruit flavors with trending but less expected ones. Eight varieties will be available: Lime + Watermelon, Strawberry + Cucumber, Citrus + Green Tea, Black Cherry + Coffee, Orange + Grapefruit, Apple + Ginger, Blueberry + Pomegranate, and Peach + Honey. The calorie-free and sodium-free sparkling waters will hit stores in 16-ounce individual cans and multi-packs of 12-ounce cans.