AHA Sparkling Water New Flavors

The AHA brand is adding even more fizz and flavor to its lineup of "boldly refreshing" sparkling waters, just over a year after debuting on U.S. store shelves. AHA unveiled two new calorie-, sodium- and sweetener-free varieties: Raspberry + Acai, and Mango + Black Tea. The team started with more than 300 flavors and tested 42 pairings before optimizing the recipes for these two top performers. The tropical taste of mango is complemented by a burst of black tea flavor (and 30 milligrams of caffeine), while the refreshing taste of raspberry is brightened by notes of acai. The new flavors are now available in 16-ounce individual cans and eight-packs of 12-ounce cans.