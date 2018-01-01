Press enter to search
One piece provides about the same amount of caffeine as a half cup of coffee.
Alert Caffeine Gum is a new caffeinated gum from Mars Wrigley Confectionery that is designed to gives adults an innovative, simple and portable alternative to energy drinks, coffee and soda. One piece of Alert Caffeine Gum provides 40 milligrams of caffeine, about the same amount, on average, as a half cup of coffee, one 12-ounce can of soda or half of an 8-ounce energy drink, according to the maker. The line includes Alert Caffeine Gum Mint and Alert Caffeine Gum Fruit.

