This summer, f’real introduces the limited-edition Brown Sugar Latte Milkshake and announces the permanent return of two fan-favorite flavors, Strawberry Shortcake and Cinnamon Churro. The Brown Sugar Latte Milkshake is a twist on the coffeehouse staple, combining the warm notes of toasted brown sugar with rich coffee flavors. The beverage contains 100 milligrams of caffeine. The Cinnamon Churro Milkshake first launched in spring 2024 and emulates a churro, made with real milk and packed with sweet, cinnamon spice. The Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake first dropped in 2023 and is described as a dreamy blend of real strawberries balanced with real milk and airy shortcake flavors. Available in more than 20,000 retailer locations nationwide, each 12-ounce f’real milkshake is priced at $3.99.