NEO Undercounter Ice Makers from Manitowoc Ice feature an innovative design with integrated water filtration, ensuring that cleaner water enters the unit to improve the taste and clarity of every cube. The NEO's sleek, modern appearance elevates the visual impression of the front-of-house units while its rounded corners ensure it is easy to clean. Additionally, improved energy efficiency and the use of R290 refrigerant, a naturally occurring and more environmentally friendly refrigerant with a lower Global Warming Potential, help operators save on energy costs while reducing their carbon footprint. Select NEO models include Manitowoc Ice's LuminIce II growth inhibitor, an advanced sanitation device, integrated into the machine.