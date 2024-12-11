Alpina Manufacturing presents its Gas Pump Frames. Designed for eye-level placement at the pump as drivers fill up, the offering comes standard at 5"x7" or 8.5"x11" black frame but can be custom-fit to an operator's preferred size or color with a silkscreened logo on one or both sides. Made from ABS UV protected plastic, the frames can be mounted on the pump hose, on the top or side of the pump, or underneath the hood. According to the company, the gas pump frames can handle bending, winds, impacts, and both hot and cold weather.